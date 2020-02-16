Adorable moment baby Albie rubs spaghetti all over his belly

A ‘cheeky’ baby boy who has Down’s Syndrome is a viral sensation after his mother shared an adorable video of him smothering himself in spaghetti and rubbing his belly.

In the hilarious footage Albie Dunville, one, is seen slathering his stomach in spaghetti bolognese.

As his mother, Emma Ayers, 30, films Albie dousing himself in his dinner, his shocked father Adam Dunville, 31, is heard saying: ‘Oh my god, what have you let him do there?’

While pharmacy assistant Emma bursts out laughing and insists it was ‘too late’ to stop the mess, Albie gives the camera a huge mischievous grin before continuing to rub sauce across his belly.

Wanting to spread some joy, Emma shared the video with the charity Positive About Down Syndrome which supported her and Adam, a branch operations manager, after Albie’s diagnosis.

But the first-time mother didn’t expect her son to become an instant internet hit – with the cute clip racking up 125,000 shares and 42,000 comments in just four days.

The family have been completely blown away by all the lovely responses they have had to the footage which has also had 45,000 positive Facebook reactions.

Emma, of Royston, Hertfordshire, said: ‘Albie had eaten a lot of his spaghetti bolognese so then I let him play with the rest.

‘He must have been full because instead of anymore going in his mouth, it all ended up on his belly. It was hilarious watching him.

‘It’s one of those moments where you think ”I cannot believe you’ve just done that” but also ”I’m not going to stop you because it’s too funny”.

‘He was absolutely loving life. He was enjoying it so much there was no way I could be cross. He went straight in the bath after.

‘Albie was tube fed until he was five months old so we started weaning him early at four months and he’s actually a dab hand at eating by now, but where’s the fun in that.

‘Part of his weaning has been letting him get a bit messy. It’s all sensory and lets them experience different textures. But this is the first time he’s rubbed food into his belly.

‘As soon as the video went up it just took off. It was mad.

‘I never expected it to go as viral as it has done, not in a million years. We love that Albie’s video has brought some joy to so many people.

‘And we’ve had such a positive response. People have messaged me some really nice things, it’s been lovely.

‘Everyone thinks their own baby is hilarious but you don’t expect everyone else to find them as funny. It’s amazing.’

While in this instance Albie ended up wearing his dinner, Emma insists the baby boy is a fabulous eater and a ‘little foodie’ – taking after her and Adam.

The only time the ‘chilled-out’ tot will throw a tantrum is when his mum takes his food away too soon.

As well as having a love for food and belly rubs, Albie has a gorgeous smile and huge personality that make Emma and Adam incredibly proud.

Emma said: ‘Albie is brilliant with his food. Can you not tell by the absolute chunk of him? He’s not met a food he doesn’t like yet.

‘He’s definitely a little foodie like his dad and me. He eats all sorts. He doesn’t have any teeth yet so he gums everything to death.

‘And he shouts at me when I’ve not got the next mouthful ready to go. He’s insanely chilled-out unless you take his food away too soon in which case you will see tantrums.

‘Albie is one of the funniest, cheekiest babies I’ve ever known. He has personality for days.

‘He’s a constant bundle of smiles and funny faces but is also the most headstrong and stubborn little boy.

‘He won’t do anything before he’s ready but once he’s decided the time is right he constantly amazes us and makes us beyond proud. He’s my little best friend.’