Adorable moment two brother gorillas are play-fight and cuddle

The adorable moment two young gorillas hug each other in a sweet embrace has been captured on film.

It was snapped by a visitor to Prague Zoo earlier this week.

The brothers were play-fighting before and after their sweet moment.

Primates, including gorillas, have complex social structures and rely on physical contact to establish strong relationships.

Keen wildlife enthusiast and Zoo regular Lucie Stepnickova photographed Kiburi and his younger brother Ajabu on January 26 at Prague Zoo, Prague, Chech Republic.

After playing around for a while, the pair of primates take a break from the wrestling and play-fighting to share a sweet cuddle.

Ms said: ‘Ajabu is very fond of Kiburi. He loves playing with him, although he usually catches a few rough blows and thanks to his brother he flies through the pavilion.

‘But it’s amazing to see Ajabu come to Kiburi after that, and snuggle together.

‘Kiburi embraces him tenderly and protective, lovingly caring for his younger brother, who often falls asleep.’

The lively males are seen play-fighting in their enclosure, using props such as a chest, logs and hammocks.

Footage also captures the moment a large silver-backed male gorilla strolls over to the siblings to interrupt their monkey business and break up the play fighting.

The youngsters instantly calm down and split as the adult male chastises them.