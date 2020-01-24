Adorable possum cowers behind a woman’s computer with a very guilty face after trashing her office 

An adorable possum has been caught looking sheepish after trashing a woman’s office.

Research fellow Bree Blakeman walked into her office at the Australian National University for the first time in three days on Monday when she noticed it was a mess and thought someone had broken in.

After looking around she spotted the chubby brushtail possum cowering behind the computer.

‘It wasn’t until I went to check my computer on the far side of the room that I noticed a fluffy little face staring at me from behind the computer,’ Ms Blakeman told BuzzFeed News.

‘And that’s when I also noticed the toilet droppings and urine everywhere too. It all made sense.’

She shared an image of the possum sitting behind the computer saying it must have been ‘exhausted’ from all the mess it caused around the office.

‘It seemed resigned and of course a bit shy and scared,’ she explained.

‘Going by the number of books that had fallen from the shelves I think it must have tried to climb up the shelves to get up through the ceiling again a number of times. So I think it was a bit exhausted too.’

Ms Blakeman fetched some water and a piece of carrot and offered it to the possum before leaving it in the office and called for help to relocate it.

A box trap was set up in hopes it would get in there, but due to wild weather the university was closed down.

Once the university reopened the following afternoon, the possum was still there.

Finally by Wednesday, the possum made its own way out and is believed to have climbed through the hole in the ceiling.