Adrian explains what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp whispered seconds before Reds debut

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian was thrown in at the deep end when he made his Reds debut against Norwich on the opening day of the season

After leaving West Ham upon the expiry of his contract, Adrian hit the jackpot when he secured a surprise move to Liverpool back in the summer.

The Spaniard’s main role at Anfield would, quite clearly, be to serve as backup for £67m shot-stopper Alisson.

But four days after joining the European champions, Adrian was dealt another slice of luck when Alisson hobbled off injured just 36 minutes into the new season.

Suddenly the Brazilian’s understudy was thrown into action against newly-promoted Norwich, helping them clinch a 4-1 victory to open their account for the season.

As Jurgen Klopp brought Adrian off the bench to make his debut, the Liverpool manager whispered in his ear: “Welcome to Anfield.”

And the 33-year-old has reminisced about his unexpected Reds debut in an interview with BBC Sport .

“He hugged me. He showed me I had his trust,” he said.

“I felt like the schoolboy who has to introduce himself in front of his new classmates, but what can I say about Anfield?

“The way the fans embraced me in such a critical moment, losing one of their best players. They gave me total confidence.”

Almost seven months after being released from West Ham, Adrian is on course to collect a Premier League winners’ medal.

Liverpool are already an astonishing 22 points clear at the top of the table, with just 13 games left to play in the 2019/20 campaign.

They have only dropped two points all season, coming in a 1-1 draw away at arch-rivals Manchester United back in October.

And Adrian has waxed lyrical about the work Klopp is doing on Merseyside, insisting the German’s passion is reflected by his team on the pitch.

“What Jurgen has achieved here is extraordinary,” he said.

“Just look how we are in the league. It is so easy working with him. So easy. He’s always smiling, cheerful, optimistic. He’s the manager but he behaves like any another member of the team.

“Him being close to us helps us believe in his methods. He’s convinced us all of his leadership and abilities by being close to us and proving that whatever is on his mind works in the end.

“Klopp usually tells us that we’ll face many problems during the games, so we must be able to fix them. Any team can surprise you with a new system, for example. He’s there to guide us. He visualises football very well from the sidelines and transmits this knowledge to the players in a masterful way.

“Training sessions are intense. He does his job passionately and that’s exactly how we perform on the pitch. Jurgen is not only a top strategist, but also a great person. The best group management I’ve seen. Next to the team through thick and thin.”