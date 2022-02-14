Adrian Peterson, an NFL player, was arrested at an airport and charged with ‘injury to a spouse.’

Adrian Peterson, an NFL player, was arrested at the airport and charged with ‘injury to a spouse.’

Adrian Peterson, an NFL running back, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday after his plane was forced to turn around due to a fight with his wife.

Peterson was on his way to Huston, Texas, when his plane was forced to return to the gate due to “a verbal and physical altercation” between a man and a woman, according to airport officials. The man was arrested after an investigation.

KABC reported that the flight had to return as it was taxing around 8:30 a.m.

Peterson was arrested and booked on a charge of “corporal injury to a spouse,” according to the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to online court records, Peterson, 36, was released after posting (dollar)50,000 bail.

According to airport police, the rest of the passengers, including the woman, were able to board the plane.

According to TMZ, Peterson was removed from the plane after the couple had a “verbal argument on a flight.”

It was described as a “private misunderstanding” that would be resolved soon, according to the representative.

ESPN reported that Peterson will appear in court on June 16.

It’s been eight years since Peterson was charged with felony child abuse for spanking his then 4-year-old son with a switch.

All over the boy’s body were cuts and bruises.

Peterson pled no contest to misdemeanor reckless assault and was sentenced to two years of probation.

In addition, he paid a $4,000 fine and completed 80 hours of community service.

Anderson returned to the Minnesota Vikings after serving a one-year suspension from the league, and played there until the 2017 season.

Since then, Peterson has played for six different teams, including the Seattle Seahawks most recently.

He is currently unattached to a team.

