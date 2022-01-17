Adults with learning disabilities are being forced to live far away from their families, resulting in a’scandal.’

The charity Enable Scotland has launched the (hashtag)MyOwnFrontDoor campaign to give people with learning disabilities the right to live in the community of their choice and in a home of their choosing.

People with learning disabilities who are forced to live far from their families or in hospitals face a “human rights emergency,” according to campaigners.

The charity Enable Scotland has launched the (hashtag)MyOwnFrontDoor campaign to give people with learning disabilities the right to live in the community of their choice and in a home of their choosing.

According to official data, more than 1,000 such adults were sent “out of area” by Scottish local authorities in 2019.

According to a separate report from the previous year, the 67 people were forced to live in hospitals due to a lack of appropriate housing and support in their communities.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

According to the Scottish Government’s 2018 Coming Home report, more than 22% of people had been in hospital for more than a decade, and another 9% had been in hospital for five to ten years.

“This is a human rights emergency,” said Jan Savage, director of Enable Scotland.

It’s a national scandal that’s been kept out of the public eye.

Brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters with learning disabilities are being forced to live far from home, “live” in hospitals, or live in care settings where they are uncomfortable and unhappy.

“I am confident that when people learn about the situation that our fellow citizens are in, they will be shocked.”

They should be reassured, however, that things can get better.

“Clear and decisive action is now required to adopt a ‘Community First’ principle to end the practice of sending people out of area; to invest nationally in high-quality, consistent, specialist social care support that is available in every community; and to stop building new multi-bed units for people with learning disabilities.”

These are not the answer; in fact, they exacerbate the problem.

“We can’t keep waiting any longer.”

People with learning disabilities face discrimination that we would not expect other groups in our society to face.”

A brief summary from Infosurhoy.