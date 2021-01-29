Advance sales open for China’s Spring Festival moviegoing season

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Advance sales opened Friday for major titles set for release on the Spring Festival, Feb. 12, the first day of the Chinese lunar new year.

The weeklong Spring Festival holiday, usually a busy, lucrative movie screening season in China, starts on Feb. 11.

As the first such moviegoing period following the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic early last year, the upcoming holiday is of great importance to China’s film industry and will be seen as a further hallmark of the recovery of the box office market, one of the world’s largest.

Seven titles, all domestic productions, including “Detective Chinatown 3,” are slated for release on the Spring Festival, according to the latest schedule disclosed by film data platforms.

The newest installment in China’s well-received “Detective Chinatown” film franchise, “Detective Chinatown 3” topped the list of most-anticipated holiday films compiled by movie-ticketing platform Maoyan, with more than 4 million users having expressed interest in seeing the film.

The other six films to be released on the same day are the time travel comedy “Hi, Mom”; the mobile game-turned fantasy film “The Yinyang Master”; “Boonie Bears: The Wild Life,” the latest installment in the domestic animated comedy franchise; fantasy thriller film “Assassin in Red”; animated film “New Gods: Nezha Reborn”; and comedy-drama “Endgame.”

China’s box office continued robust growth into 2021 after scoring a record high for New Year’s Day earnings. The total box office revenue so far in 2021 has exceeded 3 billion yuan (about 464 million U.S. dollars).

The market’s total earnings in 2020 reached 20.4 billion yuan. The top 10 earners for the year were all domestic productions, according to official figures. Enditem