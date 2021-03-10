Advisory: Schedule for NPC annual session on March 11

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) — The following is the schedule for the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) on Thursday.

— NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate documents including a draft resolution on the government work report and a draft resolution on the outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

— Presidium of the fourth session of the 13th NPC will hold its fourth meeting.

— The fourth session of the 13th NPC will hold its closing meeting in the afternoon.

— Premier Li Keqiang will meet the press after the closing meeting. Enditem