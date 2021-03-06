Advisory: Schedules for NPC, CPPCC annual sessions on March 5

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — The following are the schedules for the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) and the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Friday.

— At 9 a.m., the fourth session of the 13th NPC will hold its opening meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

— NPC deputies will hear the government work report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang.

— NPC deputies will review the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

— NPC deputies will review the report on the implementation of the 2020 plan and on the 2021 draft plan for national economic and social development, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2021.

— NPC deputies will review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2020 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2021, and the draft central and local budgets for 2021.

— NPC deputies will hear explanations on draft amendments to the Organic Law of the NPC and the Rules of Procedure for the NPC; as well as explanations on a draft NPC decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

— NPC delegations will hold meetings to deliberate the government work report.

— Members of the CPPCC National Committee will sit in on the opening meeting of the NPC session as non-voting participants.

— Members of the CPPCC National Committee will hold group meetings to deliberate the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled. Enditem