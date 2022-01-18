Aer Lingus has slashed its fares to the United States, with flights to New York starting at just £179.

Aer Lingus has slashed fares to the United States, with flights to New York starting at just £179.

The Irish airline has reduced fares for travel between February 1 and May 31 from its new Manchester hub.

Aer Lingus has announced a January sale on transatlantic flights, with fares to New York starting at £179.

The Irish airline has reduced fares on flights to New York, Orlando, and Barbados for travel between February 1 and May 31, 2022, from its new hub in Manchester.

When purchasing a return ticket, fares from Manchester to New York JFK start at £179 each way, with Orlando and Barbados tickets starting at £199 each way.

”Without a doubt, travel is back in 2022,” said Bill Byrne, Aer Lingus’ director of global sales.

Consumer confidence in travel is returning following the lifting of travel restrictions for double-vaccinated travelers.

“Aer Lingus is thrilled to be able to offer incredible savings on our popular transatlantic routes.

As a result, there’s never been a better time to book a springtime vacation to the Caribbean or the United States.

“This year, we’re looking forward to welcoming new and returning Aer Lingus customers.”

Following the recent relaxation of UK travel rules, now is the ideal time to book a long-overdue vacation abroad, with great savings available through January 31.

As part of its ambitious route expansion plans, Aer Lingus launched new transatlantic services from Manchester last year.

In addition to those flown from Ireland, the airline’s new services marked the airline’s first nonstop transatlantic flights from the UK.

Please visit www.aerlingus.com for fares and more information on flights to New York, Orlando, and Barbados, as well as US travel requirements.

Visit InYourArea for more news from your neighborhood.