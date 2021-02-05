Aero India 2021 kicks off in Bangalore

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gives a speech during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2021 at Yelahanka air base, in Bangalore, India, Feb. 3, 2021. India’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition Aero India 2021 kicked off in the southern city of Bangalore on Wednesday. The 13th edition of the biennial international event was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and will see participation from over 540 exhibitors including several foreign exhibitors. (Str/Xinhua)