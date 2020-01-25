AFC Champions League Results

Jan 22 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (start times are GMT) 2nd Preliminary Round —————————————————– Melbourne Victory (2) 5 Bali United (0) 0 Lokomotiv (0) 0 Istiqlol (0) 1 Buriram United (0) 2 Ho Chi Minh City (0) 1 Port (0) 0 Ceres (0) 1 Kedah (2) 5 Wofoo Tai Po (0) 1 Wednesday, January 22 fixtures (GMT) Bunyodkor v Al Zawra’a (0900) Saturday, January 25 fixtures (GMT) Shahr Khodrou v Al Riffa (0800) Esteghlal v Al Kuwait (0800)
AFC Champions League Results0
