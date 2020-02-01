Afghan air raids kill 2 Taliban commander in western Herat province

HERAT, Afghanistan, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Two Taliban commanders have been confirmed killed as fighting planes struck a Taliban hideout in Zawal district of Afghanistan’s western Herat province, provincial governor’s spokesman Jilani Farhad said Wednesday.

According to the official, acting upon intelligence report, the fighting planes struck Taliban’s hideout in Zawal district late Tuesday night, killing “two notorious commanders” on the spot.

The official identified one of those killed in raids as commander Mullah Naem alias Edris, describing him as in-charge of target-killing in Herat province but failed to identify the second one, saying the physical elimination of these commanders could deal a major blow to the insurgents in Herat and its vicinity.

Taliban militants haven’t commented yet.