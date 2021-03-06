Afghan air raids kill 23 militants in northern Faryab province

MAIMANA, Afghanistan, March 4 (Xinhua) — A total of 23 militants were killed as fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts in Qaisar and Almar districts of northern Faryab province on Wednesday, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Thursday.

At least seven more militants were also injured in the raid, the official said, adding the security forces would continue to target the insurgents elsewhere in the country.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of the relatively troubled Faryab province with Maimana as its capital have yet to make comments. Enditem