Afghan air raids kill 5 militants in western Herat province

HERAT, Afghanistan, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — At least five militants have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck Taliban hideout in Shindand district of the western Herat province on Sunday, an army statement released here said.

Acting upon intelligence report the fighting planes targeted the Taliban hideout in Wazirabad area at 10:00 a.m. local time, killing five insurgents on the spot.

Two motorbikes of the militants were also destroyed during the strikes, the statement further said.

The Taliban outfit hasn’t commented.