Afghan air raids kill 8 militants in western Farah province

FARAH, Afghanistan, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — A total of eight militants have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck the Taliban hideout in Balablock district of the western Farah province on Saturday, said an army statement released here Sunday.

A group of militants gathered in a hideout to chalk out a plan for attacks on security forces in Balablock district where the army’s fighting planes acting on a tip-off on Saturday afternoon, killing eight on the spot and wounding five others.

The militants fled away after suffering casualties, the statement added.

The Taliban outfit which is operational in parts of Farah province with Farah city as its capital 696 km west of Kabul has yet to comment on the report. Enditem