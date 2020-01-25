Afghan airstrikes kill 6 insurgents in northern Balkh province

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — A total of six militants have been confirmed dead as fighting planes pounded a hideout of Taliban fighters in Balkh district of the northern Balkh province on Friday, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Saturday.

The air raids, according to the official, were conducted against Taliban fighters in Buka village of Balkh province on Friday evening killing six armed insurgents on the spot.

No civilian had been harmed in the raids, the official asserted.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Balkh province with Mazar-i-Sharif as its capital 305 km north of Kabul haven’t commented.