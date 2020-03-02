Afghan authorities concerned by Iran’s forced refugees’ evacuation amid coronavirus outbreak

KABUL, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Afghanistan Public Health Ministry (MoPH) on Monday expressed concerns over forced return of undocumented Afghan refugees by Iran amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Afghan Minister of Public Health Ferozuddin Feroz on Sunday visited Pul-e-Abrishum border crossing point in western Nimruz province to monitor the prevention and control of the disease, the ministry said in a statement.

Feroz called the recent measures of the Iranian officials to force undocumented Afghans massively to leave the country a matter of concern.

For better recognition of the Afghans forced-returnees affected with the disease, the minister instructed for precisely screening of returnees when entering the country from Iran, the statement added.

On Feb. 24, the country’s health ministry confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in western Herat province.

The statement noted that an 80-bed isolation ward has been established in Nimruz in case if any new case was found.