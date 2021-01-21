Afghan forces arrest 6 militants in eastern province

ASADABAD, Afghanistan, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Afghan security forces have captured six militants and seized 55 explosive devices including anti-vehicle mines, provincial governor Mohammad Iqbal Sayed said Wednesday.

The governor told the media that the insurgents, who were engaged in anti-government activities in parts of the relatively troubled province, had been arrested during series of operations over the past couple of days.

Sayed added that the arrested militants were mostly engaged in planting mines on the roads and streets to target military convoys, saying with their arrests the militants’ activities especially the roadside bomb attacks would be reduced.

Taliban militants who are largely relying on roadside bombs and suicide attacks have yet to make comment on the report. Enditem