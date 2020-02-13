Afghan forces detain Taliban local commander in eastern province

SHARAN, Afghanistan, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Security forces have captured a group commander of the Taliban outfit in the eastern Paktika province, provincial police spokesman Shah Mohammad Arian said Wednesday.

The arrested militant, identified as Mullah Khalid and captured on Tuesday evening, was commander of a 30-member Taliban fighters and he has admitted to involvement in subversive activities, the official said.

Taliban militants who are operational in parts of Paktika with Sharan as its capital 155 km west of Kabul have yet to make comments.