Afghan forces kill 6 militants in ambush in eastern Logar province

PUL-E-ALAM, Afghanistan, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Six militants were killed and four others injured in an ambush by the Afghan troops in the eastern Logar province on Sunday night, said army spokesman Emal Mohmand on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the militants were planning to attack security checkpoints in the Bedak area outside the provincial capital Pul-e-Alam on Sunday night but the troops in pre-emptive action laid ambush on their way and killed six insurgents on the spot, forcing the militants to flee.

Four more insurgents were injured in the ambush, he said.

No security personnel were wounded in the ambush, the spokesman said.

The Taliban outfit has yet to make comment on the incident. Enditem