Afghan forces kill 7 Taliban militants in Ghazni province

GHAZNI, Afghanistan, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Afghan forces have killed at least seven Taliban militants in a fierce conflict in the country’s eastern Ghazni province, an army statement said Saturday.

The conflict happened early Saturday morning when the government forces clashed with a group of Taliban militants in Andar district’s Nanay village, the statement said, adding the militants fled after leaving seven bodies behind.

Two more militants sustained injuries in the firefight, the statement said, adding the security forces would continue chasing the militants elsewhere in the restive province.

Taliban militants have not commented yet.