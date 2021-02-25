Afghan forces kill 8 militants in eastern Nangarhar

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Eight militants have been confirmed dead and seven others injured as Afghan forces backed by helicopter gunships targeted Taliban hideouts in Haska Mina and Nazian districts of the eastern Nangarhar province, said a statement of provincial government released here Wednesday.

The security forces backed by helicopter gunships, according to the statement, struck Taliban hideouts in Talai Kandao village of Haska Mina district late Tuesday night killing five insurgents and injuring seven others.

Similar attacks in the neighboring Nazian district on the same night also left three militants dead, according to the statement.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Nangarhar province with Jalalabad as its capital 120 km east of Kabul have yet to make comment. Enditem