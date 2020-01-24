Afghan forces repulse Taliban attack, 6 killed

TALUQAN, Afghanistan, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The security forces have repulsed Taliban fighters’ offensive on security checkpoints in Baharak district of the northern Takhar province, forcing the attacking militants to flee after suffering casualties, provincial government spokesman Mohammad Jawad Hajari said Thursday.

A group of Taliban fighters, according to the official, stormed security checkpoints in Baharak district early Thursday morning to tight the noose around the district headquarters, but the security forces returned fire forcing the militants to flee after leaving four bodies behind.

Two police officers were also killed and three others including two militants and one police officer sustained injuries in the firefight lasting for a while, the official asserted.

Taliban militants have yet to make comments.