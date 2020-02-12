Afghan forces rescue 17 detainees from Taliban hideout

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Afghan security forces stormed a Taliban hideout in Khan Abad district of northern Kunduz province and rescued 17 detainees on Monday, deputy district governor Qudratullah Safi said.

The special operation was launched at 2:00 a.m. local time in Sarai Qushlaq area of the restive district and lasted for a while during which 17 detainees including some security personnel were set free.

Two Taliban militants were arrested during the operation, the official said.

The Taliban outfit has yet to make comment on the report.