Afghan forces retake district in northern Baghlan province

PUL-E-KHUMRI, Afghanistan, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — The Afghan security forces have retaken Guzargah-e-Noor district in the northern Baghlan province, ending more than four months rule of Taliban outfit in the restive area, said a statement of the provincial government released on Friday.

“Following a cleanup operation which was launched on Wednesday, the country’s security and defense forces finally succeeded in retaking control of Guzargah-e-Noor district on Thursday evening,” the statement added.

“No security forces personnel have been harmed during the nine-hour operations, but the insurgents suffered heavy casualties,” the statement said without giving an exact figure.

Gozargah-e-Noor is the second district after Dehana-e-Ghoori to have been freed from the militants over the past couple of months.

The Taliban militants who are operational in parts of Baghlan province with Pul-e-Khumri as its capital, 160 km north of Kabul, have yet to make comments.