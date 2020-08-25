Afghan gov’t appoints new police chief for Kabul

KABUL, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — The Afghan Ministry of Interior on Monday appointed a new police chief for the country’s capital Kabul after a sharp rise in security incidents in the capital.

Major General Juma Gul Hemat, who has held different military posts, has been appointed as the new police chief of Kabul, the ministry confirmed in a statement.

Over the past years, the capital city with a population of nearly 5 million has been hit by a series of terror attacks by the Taliban insurgents and militants of the Islamic State (IS) opposing the government.

On Saturday, an army colonel, his driver, and a civilian were killed and four people were wounded in a shooting attack and four separate bomb explosions in Kabul, while four army personnel were shot dead on western outskirts of Kabul on Friday. Enditem