Afghan gov’t signs decree to encourage local entities to purchase local products

KABUL, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The government of Afghanistan has inked a decree to encourage the administration’s entities to purchase local products in a move to boost domestic markets, a local media outlet reported Sunday.

“The National Procurement Authority (NPA) and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will compel government entities to purchase only domestic products as much as possible to boost local markets,” the private TV channel Ariana News said in its website.

Under the MoU, according to the source, all government departments will have to use domestic products whenever they need, the media outlet added.

Based on the MoU, the government will in the future have to purchase domestically produced or manufactured quality products.

“We want to use all alternatives to promote our domestic products and all government bodies are bound to use domestic products,” the private TV channel quoted Elham Hotak the chief of NPA as saying.

The conflict-battered Afghanistan, which largely relies on foreign aid and consumes imported goods, has been trying to improve local products and markets to stabilize its economy. Enditem