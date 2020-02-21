Afghan gun battle kills 3 militants including commander in northern province

FAIZABAD, Afghanistan, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Three militants including a Taliban outfit’s local commander have been killed as a clash flared up in Baharak district of the northern Badakhshan province on Thursday, provincial police spokesman Sanahullah Rohani said.

The clash, according to the official, broke out after a group of Taliban militants stormed a checkpoint in Depa area of Baharak district early morning and police retaliated, forcing the insurgents to flee after leaving three bodies behind.

A Taliban local commander Mullah Ateq is among those killed in the firefight, the official said.

Two police personnel were wounded in the gun battle, Rohani said, adding that police would continue to chase the militants.

Taliban militants have not commented.