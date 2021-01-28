Afghan gun battle kills 6 militants in eastern Laghman province

MEHTARLAM, Afghanistan, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Six militants have been confirmed dead as clash flared up in Ailshing district of the eastern Laghman province on Thursday, an army statement released here said.

The clash, according to the statement erupted after a group of Taliban militants attacked a logistic convoy of the army in Jabin area of the restive district on Thursday morning and the soldiers returned fire killing six insurgents on the spot and wounding two others.

According to the statement, the insurgents fled away after suffering casualties and leaving six bodies behind.

No security personnel had been harmed, the statement asserted.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Laghman province with Mehterlam as its capital 90 km east of Kabul have not commented. Enditem