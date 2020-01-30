Afghan intelligence agency captures 6 Taliban militants near Kabul

KABUL, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Six Taliban militants have been arrested by Afghan special forces in eastern Wardak province, the country’s national intelligence agency confirmed Monday.

“Special Operations Forces of National Directorate of Security (NDS) lunched a raid on Taliban’s encampments in Ahmad Khil and Mohammad Noor Khil villages of Wardak on Saturday night,” the NDS said in a statement.

Without disclosing the identity of the arrestees, the statement added that deputy to shadow district intelligence chief of Taliban for Jalrez district of Wardak was among the captured militants.

Some military equipment were also recovered following the raid in the province, with Maidan Shar as its capital, 35 km west of Kabul, the statement said.

The Afghan security forces have recently beefed up security operations against the Taliban militants who have been attempting to take territory and consolidate their positions in the countryside during the winter.

The militant group has not responded to the report so far.