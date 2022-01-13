Afghan migrant will be extradited back to Austria after allegedly rapping and murdering a 13-year-old girl in Vienna.

Afghan migrant who moved to the UK after allegedly rapping and murdering a 13-year-old girl in Vienna will be extradited to Austria.

AFGHAN migrant will be extradited to Austria after allegedly murdering and rapping a schoolgirl in Vienna.

Rasuili Zubaidullah is accused of murdering Leonie Walner, a 13-year-old girl who was discovered wrapped in a roll of carpet dumped under a tree in the city center in 2020.

The 22-year-old fled to France’s Dunkirk before boarding a people smuggler’s boat across the English Channel to the United Kingdom.

He entered the country illegally, slipping past immigration officials in Dover with a false name before being housed by the government in the Ibis hotel in Whitechapel, East London.

However, British police discovered him hiding in the hotel last year after receiving a tip from Austrian authorities.

He will now be extradited to Austria, where he will stand trial for the gang rape and murder of the teenager, according to a court decision.

“As expected, the extradition request was granted by the court in London,” said Florian Hoellwarth, the lawyer for Leonie’s parents.

“The extradition decision is not final,” Hoellwarth added, before stating that Zubaidullah has seven days to file an appeal.

However, if the decision reached on Wednesday is upheld, the extradition will be completed in 17 days.

Leonie was allegedly raped and brutally attacked by four Afghan men before being abandoned in the street on June 26th, 2020.

Three of the Afghans were eventually apprehended in Austria, but Zubaidullah was apprehended after an international manhunt.

When the incident occurred, the schoolgirl, her parents, and her four siblings, ages 15, 17, 19, and 19, were living in the city of Wiener Neustadt, near Austria’s capital Vienna.

According to a police investigation, the schoolgirl met two of the suspects on June 25th at the Danube Canal in Vienna, where they all took ecstasy.

They then took the schoolgirl to Donaustadt, a district in Vienna’s 22nd district, where they were joined by two other suspects.

The men allegedly assaulted Leonie and gave her more drugs in the apartment to “make her compliant.”

They then wrapped her body in a carpet and dumped it about 100 meters away from her apartment.

According to reports, she was given a “lethal” overdose of ecstasy and cannabis at the time of her death.

“I shared a tent with him when he stayed overnight,” said another Afghan, Shinwari Kuchi, who was in the same Dunkirk migrant camp as Zubaidullah.

“He discussed his plan to pay £3,000 to Kurdish smugglers to cross the Channel.”

He was dead set on landing in the United Kingdom.

“It was only a few minutes after he arrived…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.