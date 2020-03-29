Afghan militants overrun district in northern Badakhshan province

FAIZABAD, Afghanistan, March 29 (Xinhua) — Militants affiliated with the Taliban group have overrun Yamgan district in the northern Badakhshan province, a member of Provincial Council, Mohboub Rahman Talat said Sunday.

The Taliban fighters, according to the official, launched multi-pronged offensive and overrun the headquarters of Yamgan district on Saturday, forcing district officials to move to neighboring Kuran-wa-Munjan district.

Talat also warned that the Taliban would attack Kuran-Wa-Munjan district if security forces fail to recapture Yamgan district.

However, the official failed to provide details on possible casualties of the Taliban and security forces.

Security officials have yet to make a comment on that.

The Taliban outfit previously captured Yamgan district in 2015 but lost it to government forces in mid-2019.