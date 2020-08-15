Afghan police arrest 12 drug traffickers

KABUL, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — A total of 12 individuals have been arrested for allegedly being involved in trafficking and selling drugs in parts of the militancy-battered Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, Ministry of Interior said in a statement released here Saturday.

Counter-narcotics police of the Ministry for Interior launched series of operations in some provinces including Badakhshan, Kabul, Khost and Parwan early Friday, arresting 12 drug smugglers, said the statement.

An amount of illicit drugs including a quantity of hashish, heroin and poppy have also been confiscated from the possessions of arrested persons during the operations, the statement further said.

The counter-narcotic police that stepped up war on drug, earlier this month arrested 10 drug traffickers in the southern Zabul province. Enditem