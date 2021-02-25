Afghan police arrest 14 people over drug smuggling charges

KABUL, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Police in Afghanistan have arrested 14 persons on a charge of drug smuggling from across the militancy-plagued country, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the statement, one alleged drug trafficker in Kabul, two in Badakhshan, seven in Nangarhar, two in Faryab, one in Daykundi and another in Smanagan provinces have been arrested over the past couple of days.

Police have discovered a big quantity of illicit drugs including 27 kg opium poppy, 1 kg heroin, two pistols and an amount of local currency afghani have also been confiscated from the possessions of arrested persons, the statement asserted.

Police would continue to crack down on drug traffickers elsewhere in the country, the statement further said.

Afghanistan has been regarded as the major poppy planting country, although the poppy cultivation from 263,000 hectares of land in 2018 decreased to 163,000 hectares in 2019, according to a report of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) released in mid-2020. Enditem