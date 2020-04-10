Afghan police arrest 9 suspected criminals in 3 provinces

KABUL, April 8 (Xinhua) — The Afghan National Police operations team has arrested nine suspects in three of the country’s 34 provinces within the past two days, the country’s Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

“Afghan National Police (ANP) has arrested eight individuals on the charges of robbery, carrying illegal weapon and possessing fake banknotes in Herat, Kapisa and Samangan provinces,” the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the ANP arrested a suspect for stealing 30 farm animals in Samangan province.

The suspects were taken to concerned departments for screening and possible legal process, the statement added.

No weapon was fired when police forces made the arrests, the statement said, adding the operation were part of the preventive measures being adopted to ensure a high level of security and safety in the country.