Afghan police arrest suspect in connection with shooting in N. province

KABUL, March 1 (Xinhua) — One suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured two others in Taluqan city, capital of Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province, the Afghan Interior Ministry said Sunday.

“Afghan National Police arrested a suspect who was linked to the shooting that occurred at a goldsmith market in Taluqan city. The suspect fired several shots by a pistol, killing one shop owner and injuring two other goldsmiths,” the ministry said in a statement.

The shooting occurred in the morning rush hour as the suspect tried to rob the victims.

An investigation was underway, the statement added.