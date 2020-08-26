Afghan president discusses peace, cooperation with Tajik counterpart

KABUL, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Monday talked via telephone with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon discussing key bilateral issues, the Afghan Presidential Palace said.

The two sides talked about bilateral trade, transit and boosting regional cooperation and increasing cooperation on along the two banks of the Amu Darya River, the palace said in a statement.

Ghani believes border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan was turning into point of “friendship and development” and would remain a sample of “friendship and good relationship” between the two countries, according to the statement.

On his turn, president Rahmon expressed his strong support to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and vowed to stay alongside Afghanistan at the regional and international meetings and support the stance of the Afghan government during the upcoming peace talks, the statement noted.

The two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral issues including economic and security cooperation, particularly fighting terrorism and narcotic drugs, the statement said. Enditem