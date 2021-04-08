Afghan president proposes transitional set up for peace

KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposed a transitional government for peace on Tuesday, as he unveiled his “reaching an end-state” peace plan days ahead of a key international conference in Turkey.

Without sharing any more details, the Presidency said the contours of this strategy would be aired by state broadcaster RTA on Wednesday.

Sources told Anadolu Agency that the president had proposed a “transitional government of peace” once a political settlement with the Taliban is reached and a cease-fire monitored by the international community is enforced.

The three-point peace plan by the Afghan president covers three broad areas, the sources said, adding that these were political settlement and government of peace, as well as peace-building, state-building and market building.

It is aimed at taking Afghanistan out of “unrestricted war to just and lasting peace,” one of these sources added.

Broadly, the first section, political settlement, will be based on the cease-fire agreement and international monitoring, obtaining international and regional guarantees for a counter-terrorism framework and finally, the Loya Jirga, or traditional gathering of Afghan elders, he opined.

The second section is based on arrangements for moving constitutional authority, the legal mechanism for its implementation, governance and development programs and holding fresh polls, he added.

He went on to say that the final part is based on a new constitutional framework, reintegrating refugees and displaced people, and prioritizing development.