Afghan refugees, like others who have fled war, famine, and humanitarian crises before them, have had a similar experience.

In recent decades, the Harrisburg region, like the rest of the country, has seen a tidal wave of immigration.

Hundreds of thousands of new immigrants and refugees have arrived in the United States, some fleeing war, others fleeing famine and other humanitarian crises, and yet others seeking a better life.

The latest wave is being fueled by tens of thousands of Afghan refugees who fled Kabul in September following the US withdrawal.

More families have arrived in the Harrisburg area in the last month, all facing the stark and sobering reality that they have left their homeland and begun a new life.

The difficulties are virtually universal, regardless of country of origin or decade.

“Most elderly men and women brought their past with them,” said Truong Phuong, executive director of the International Service Center, the Harrisburg area’s resettlement agency for Afghan refugees.

“The familiar environment and the good lives they used to have are what they miss the most from back home.”

Some people have managed to avoid death, but they have lost everything.”

It’s a tale that has been told many times over the last few decades.

After the Vietnam War ended in 1975, Central Pennsylvania welcomed Vietnamese refugees.

A flood of Bosnian refugees fled the Balkans War in the early to mid-1990s, and many found new homes in Cumberland County.

Thousands of Syrian refugees fled horrific war atrocities just a few years ago.

Cuba, Iraq, Bhutan, and Mexico are just a few of the countries that have welcomed newcomers to the region.

All have undoubtedly contributed to the region’s rich tapestry — and all have faced the challenges of resettling and starting a new life in a foreign land.

Phuong said, “We have the same impression.”

“We are witnessing the joy of people who have overcome adversity.”

There’s been a shipwreck.

They are grateful to be alive, but they have suffered so much loss that they are unsure if it is worth it.”

Phuong fled Vietnam at the end of the war and arrived in the United States as a political refugee on his own.

He was a member of the student anti-war movement…

Latest News from Infosurhoy