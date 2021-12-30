Afghan schoolgirls see a “very dark future” as Taliban repression drives education underground.

Afghan schoolgirls see a “very dark future” as Taliban repression forces education underground.

Zahra, 14, from Kandahar, sees her future as’very dark,’ as she is de facto barred from attending school by the Taliban.

I spoke with 14-year-old Zahra, whose favorite thing in life was school, but who now sees her future as “very dark” because girls are de facto barred from learning as a result of the Taliban’s repressive policies.

Zahra, a Kandahar native, used to enjoy going to school with her two best friends, Tokha and Farida.

She’ll be in a class of 30 to 35 students at a school she describes as “the place for a bright future.”

Zahra did “very well” in both English and math, but math is her “most favorite” subject.

Since regaining control of war-torn Afghanistan in August after a 20-year battle with US-led forces, the Taliban has imposed a slew of restrictions aimed at restricting women’s rights, including a de facto ban on girls’ education.

Being unable to attend school for the past few months has been “tough,” according to Zahra, who says she misses her learning activities “a lot.”

“It’s horrible and dark,” she said. “I feel like an uneducated girl, and it’s very difficult to live the daily life we used to.”

“Life is dark and boring without school.”

We move from the dark to the light at school.”

Zahra, who has five sisters and three brothers, says her greatest wish is for the Taliban to “allow girls to attend school, work in any field, and have more opportunities.”

While she would prefer to remain in her beloved homeland, the adolescent said she would be willing to flee in order to protect her family and education from the Taliban, as she sees “no hope” for her to resume classes.

“I see a very bleak future for myself,” the 14-year-old explained.

Although the Taliban has agreed to reopen schools in several provinces in recent months, many secondary schools remain closed.

Since the Taliban took power, Pashtana Dorani, executive director of Learn, a non-profit that provides education to children in the war-torn country, said they have had to move their classes underground.

