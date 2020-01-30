Afghan Taliban claims shooting down U.S. aircraft

KABUL, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Afghan Taliban claimed Monday that its fighters shot down a U.S. forces’ aircraft in eastern Ghazni province.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a purported Taliban spokesman, wrote on Twitter that the militants shot down an intelligence aircraft of U.S. forces in Sadokhil area, Deh Yak district of Ghazni at midday Monday.

“The crash resulting in all crew and high-ranking CIA members killed. The wreckage and dead bodies laying at crash site,” he said.

Earlier in the day, provincial Afghan officials in Ghazni confirmed a plane crash incident in Deh Yak district but they did not provide any details about the possible casualties, saying the incident occurred in Taliban-controlled area.

The NATO-led coalition forces did not release any official statement. However, they said that they are investigating the incident.