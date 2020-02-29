Afghanistan generation

On the occasion of the historic peace agreement signed on Saturday by the United States and the Taliban in Doha (Qatar), we reproduce a text published on April 28, 2013 by the ABC Defense correspondent, Esteban Villarejo, on the new generation of military Spaniards emerged in Afghanistan. This is a report, accompanied by images of Qala i Nao, in which he relates his stay with the Aspfor XXXII contingent, led by the Regiment of Light Infantry «Prince» No. 3:

«Afghanistan has given birth to a new generation of Spanish military. It is the most difficult, complex and demanding mission that our modern Armed Forces have faced: fighting with assault rifle in the Piwar Valley, the vanguard at -24 ° C in Golo Jirak, evasive driving after the suicide bomber in Kabul, the cheater FDI (improvised explosive device) on the Lithium Route or the Afghan muzzle attack they train, always with distrust, in Herat.

They are military tanned in the WAR. In capital letters now that you can count, because it was not always like that. And in Afghanistan our military also dealt with silence and political debate. “Is it a war?”, His ministerial lordship was often questioned / or always fearful / or before the misunderstanding of a society not accustomed to calling things by name.

Is it a war? We asked during our 17-day life with the Spanish troops. “In the operations, the insurgency has been fought,” acknowledges the colonel of the Qala i Nao base, Fernando García González-Valerio, whose contingent is about to return. Of the 1,150 troops deployed, only 350 will remain in December in Herat and 50 in Kabul. As of 2015, NATO will decide another mission that is less numerous and focused on advising Afghan forces.

In one of the grassroots of the base is where we perceive the essence of that new military generation. They are Corporal Moreira (28 years old, Cangas de Narcea) and soldiers Nozal (24, Granada) and Betolaza (30, Oviedo), of the Regiment of Light Infantry “Prince” Nº3 of the BRILAT. The three suffered an attack with RPG grenade launchers last week on the Lithium Route. “On the impact of the first grenade we felt a great movement in the armored car. Smoke and an explosion. When we started moving we received a second grenade on the side, ”describes soldier Nozal.

“Shots are hit, yes. A few shots are stuck, ”they nod in their room. The rifles supported on one side. Helmets and bulletproof vests. Some magazine, a flag of Spain in the bunk. “Here life is like on the street, with some you get along better than with others,” says Corporal Moreira.

The three spent most of their mission in Afghanistan at Ludina’s advanced combat post, assigned to Afghan forces. There 19 people came to sleep in a store: “Ass, picha, ass, picha …”, says another sergeant.

The soldier Tamara Marquínez (26 years old, Gijón) is one of the patrol cars of the convoy led by Lieutenant Sergio Casla (36 years old, Madrid) along the central street of Sang Atesh. Concentrated, he flanks the lieutenant in his conduct with Afghan Army officers.

“You can’t trust them here,” Corporal Fernando Diego (27, Pola de Siero) acknowledges on a hill in the middle of the Lithium Route. The AK-47 or M-16 of the Afghan uniforms can turn against them, they are called “green on blue” attacks, one of the main concerns of NATO forces.

“For me, Afghanistan is that other family. There is the blood family and that other family with which you shed blood, ”says Lt. Casla before boarding the RG-31. For Sergeant Cascon Afghanistan is also the toughest mission: “With shots, with a real enemy that harasses.”

“Last month !!”, says one the posters of the base cafeteria. “Now more than ever: concentration, discipline, sacrifice, attention, responsibility, companionship. The last effort before returning home. From the past, honor. Present, pride, ”continues the poster. For the future, generation Afghanistan. The most difficult war, in which Spain has already lost a hundred lives ».

Read the full report here and see all the images that accompany it. .