Afghanistan registers 48 new COVID-19 positive cases

KABUL, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — A total of 48 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 54,939 in the country, the Public Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the ministry, one patient has died due to the disease over the period, taking the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,399 since the 2020 February outbreak of the disease in the country.

A total of 34 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the member of recovered to 74,583 in Afghanistan, the statement added. Enditem