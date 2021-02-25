Afghanistan reports 16 new COVID-19 positive cases

KABUL, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — A total of 16 new COVID-19 positive cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients affected with the disease to 55,680 in the country, said a statement of the Public Health Ministry released here Wednesday.

The statement also said that two patients died over the period, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,438, since outbreak of the epidemic in the country in February last year.

A total of 119 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered one to 49,086 in Afghanistan, the statement went on to say.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has been drastically checked in Afghanistan, according to the public health ministry.

Afghanistan started COVID-19 vaccine drive on Tuesday. Enditem