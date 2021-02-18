Afghanistan reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

KABUL, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan recorded 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 55,557, according to its Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday.

The ministry also said in a statement that two more patients died from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 2,430 in total since the COVID-19 outbreak in the Central Asian country in February last year.

An additional 112 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,626 in Afghanistan. Enditem