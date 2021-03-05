Afghanistan reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 55,803

KABUL, March 3 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan on Wednesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 2,308 tests within a day, bringing the total number of cases to 55,803, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said.

Meanwhile, 12 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 49,359 while one death was reported in the national capital Kabul, raising the death toll to 2,447, the ministry said in a statement.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed more than 303,000 tests since February last year.

On the other hand, 21,452 medical staff and 223 journalists have been vaccinated since the COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in the country last month. Enditem