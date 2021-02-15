Afghanistan reports 4 new COVID-19 positive cases

KABUL, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — A total of four new COVID-19 positive cases, the lowest number in several months, have been registered over the past 24 hours in Afghanistan, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 55,518 in the country, said a statement of Public Health Ministry released here Monday.

The statement also said that one patient died over the period, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,428, since the breakout of the pandemic in February last year.

A total of 38 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered ones to 48,433 in Afghanistan.

COVID-19 positive cases have been dropping down in Afghanistan due to the immunity measures put in place by the government.

However, the Public Health Ministry called upon citizens to wear masks and avoid unnecessary visits to crowded areas such as markets until COVID-19 cases reach zero in Afghanistan. Enditem