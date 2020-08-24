Afghanistan reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, 37,999 in total

KABUL, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan on Sunday reported 46 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 281 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 37,999, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said.

During the past 24 hours, 46 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in eight provinces of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

Up to 1,387 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, an increase of two within the past 24 hours.

Out of the total infected people, 28,211 patients have recovered, including 221 who showed improvement and were discharged from hospitals since early Saturday. Enditem