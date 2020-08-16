Afghanistan reports 48 new COVID-19 infections

KABUL, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan on Sunday reported 48 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally in the country to 37,599, the Ministry of Public Health said.

“During the past 24 hours, 468 suspected cases were tested, out of which 48 cases were tested coronavirus positive in 10 provinces of the country’s 34 provinces,” the ministry said in a statement.

Five COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,375 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Afghanistan in February.

The number of people recovered stands at 27,223 after 57 patients recovered during the period.

The ministry has conducted 98,772 tests since February, according to statistics of the ministry. Enditem